WWE Special On Edge Will Reportedly Air Following WrestleMania 36

The WWE Network will reportedly air a new special following this week's WrestleMania 36 event detailing Edge's triumphant return to in-ring action.

WWE will reportedly premiere a new WWE Network special on Edge following this weekend’s WrestleMania 36. According to WWE Network News, the company will air WWE 24: The Second Mountain following the conclusion of “The Show of Shows” on April 5.

The documentary will apparently give the WWE Universe an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Edge’s triumphant return to in-ring action. “The Rated R Superstar” made a comeback to WWE at January’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He was the 21st entrant in the 30-man Royal Rumble matchup. The matchup was eventually won by Drew McIntyre.

Edge’s Retirement, WrestleMania Feud

Edge was unfortunately forced to retire back in 2011. He had been diagnosed with cervical spinal stenosis. This led him to retire from pro wrestling and pursue a new career in acting.

Following his return at Royal Rumble, Edge has been involved in a personal grudge match with his former Rated RKO teammate, Randy Orton. The two will clash at this weekend’s WrestleMania 36 weekender in a Last Man Standing matchup.

The show, originally intended to take place on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, will now take place on April 4 and 5. It has been pre-recorded from multiple locations out of concern of the current coronavirus pandemic.