WWE Star Calls Out Champions, WrestleMania 36 Match Speculation

Some fans are speculating that WWE could make a change to one title match at WrestleMania 36 after recent teasers.

Dave Meltzer has reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE had planned for The Kabuki Warriors to defend the WWE Women’s Titles against Natalya and Beth Phoenix at WrestleMania.

However, the company may have made changes to this match. On Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Alexa Bliss took some shots, which were scripted, towards Kairi Sane and Asuka about how they can also defend their titles against SmackDown stars not just against talent on RAW.

Bliss followed up with two tweets on Saturday that was also about the champions and leading to speculation that this is the direction that WWE is going.

Of course, plans change all the time in WWE. Thus, it’s possible that they will make this a multi-team match with Natalya and Phoenix still included.

Me looking for the women’s tag team titles representation like… our women’s tag division has some some of the most talented women on the roster… where u at Kabuki warriors….? pic.twitter.com/wwFKrklCgv — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 7, 2020

But @WWEAsuka leave your green mist at home. It’s a coward move & my extensions are way too expensive to be stained by green food coloring. #DefendThoseTitles — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 7, 2020

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium that will air on the WWE Network. Here is the updated card:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt