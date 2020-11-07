WWE Star No Longer Wanted To Be Part Of Retribution

Last month it was revealed that Mercedes Martinez was quietly removed from Retribution and moved back to the NXT roster.

She was a core member alongside T-Bar (Dominik Dijakovic), Slapjack (Shane Throne), Mace (Dio Madden), Reckoning (Mia Yim). WWE even gave her the name of Retaliation. This was before Mustafa Ali was revealed as the leader.

According to Fightful Select, the reason that Martinez was pulled from the group was due to her request to no longer be part of the storyline. She was removed from the Retribution stable prior to the group signing new contracts.

The report goes onto state that there were other names from NXT discussed to join the faction. However, WWE officials made the decision to keep the group as-is for now. As of the end of October, there were no plans to add another female member to the stable.

Her last match in NXT came on September 8th when she lost a Steel Cage Match against Rhea Ripley during NXT Super Tuesday II. There’s still no word yet as to when she’ll return to NXT television now that she’s no longer on the main roster.

WWE Pulls Star From Retribution, Sent Back To NXT