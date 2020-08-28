WWE Star Posts Teaser For Possible Retribution Angle At Payback

It appears that there will be some type of angle involving the Retribution group.

The angle may involve the group crashing what WWE has planned at this Sunday’s Payback pay-per-view.

Although none of the members in the group have been revealed, NXT star Dominik Dijakovic is someone who is widely believed to be one of the main members of the group. On Friday, he sent out a cryptic tweet although he later deleted it.

The tweet contained the following numbers: 192114040125. By translating it, it reads “Sunday,” which happens to be when WWE Payback is scheduled to take place.

Dominik Dijakovic just tweeted out (and deleted) a message containing the following numbers:



192114040125



When translated using a cipher, it spells out ‘Sunday’. #WWEPayback is this Sunday. ? pic.twitter.com/DPrWu4S2YW — WrestleZone on Mandatory (@WRESTLEZONEcom) August 28, 2020

With how many cryptic tweets he sends out, it’s all but confirmed that Dijakovic is part of the group. He was also one of the names from NXT that was supposed to be moved up to the main roster, but it never happened.

He was also part of the group this week on Monday Night RAW to do an angle to close out the show as they attacked Rey and Dominik Mysterio, who were working a tag team match against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, which ended in a no contest.