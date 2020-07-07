Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Home Wrestling News WWE WWE Star Shares Cryptic Message

WWE Star Shares Cryptic Message

Liv Morgan has fans speculating

By Andrew Ravens

Liv Morgan got WWE fans talking after taking to her official Twitter account where she made an interesting message. 

The cryptic tweet appears to be teasing an upcoming reveal of some sort as she noted the date October 14, 2019 and said all will be revealed soon. Check it out here: 

What we do know is the date, which marks when Morgan was brought back to television as a member of the RAW roster in the 2019 WWE Draft. She was the final overall pick.

Prior to this move, she had been a member of the SmackDown roster. This came after being sent there as part of the 2019 Superstar Shake-up on April 16. 

Once being moved to the RAW brand in October of last year, WWE officials decided to keep her off of television before airing vignettes for her return. 

Morgan ended up making her return to WWE television in December by crashing the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley. This led to a brief feud between Lana and Morgan but Morgan hadn’t been used on a regular basis after it. As of late, she had recent storylines with Natalya and former tag team partner Ruby Riott. 

In fact, WWE has teased a potential reunion of The Riott Squad although Sarah Logan is not only no longer until contract with the company but recently announced that she was pregnant with her first child with her husband, WWE star Erik. 

 WWE Star Posts Cryptic Mental Hospital Video 

Previous articleCM Punk Reacts To Cody Rhodes’ Open Challenge Question, Tony Khan Chimes In
Next articleDetails On Vince McMahon Enforcing Mask Policy

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

WWE RAW Results (7/6): Asuka vs. Bayley, Heath Slater Returns

Results
The July 6th edition of WWE RAW aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Randy Orton, Andrade, Angel Garza battled The Viking...
Read more

WWE Unveils New United States Title Belt Design (Photos)

WWE
As expected, WWE showed off the new design of the United States Title.  WWE did so during Monday’s episode...
Read more

Kevin Owens Returns On WWE RAW After Taking Himself Off TV

WWE
Kevin Owens has made his return to WWE television after a brief hiatus.  Owens did so on Monday’s episode...
Read more

Heath Slater Returns On WWE RAW For One More Match

WWE
Heath Slater made one more appearance on WWE television.  The released WWE star was featured on Monday’s episode of...
Read more
Load more
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC