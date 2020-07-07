WWE Star Shares Cryptic Message

Liv Morgan got WWE fans talking after taking to her official Twitter account where she made an interesting message.

The cryptic tweet appears to be teasing an upcoming reveal of some sort as she noted the date October 14, 2019 and said all will be revealed soon. Check it out here:

Oct. 14th, 2019 …. soon all will be revealed — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 6, 2020

What we do know is the date, which marks when Morgan was brought back to television as a member of the RAW roster in the 2019 WWE Draft. She was the final overall pick.

Prior to this move, she had been a member of the SmackDown roster. This came after being sent there as part of the 2019 Superstar Shake-up on April 16.

Once being moved to the RAW brand in October of last year, WWE officials decided to keep her off of television before airing vignettes for her return.

Morgan ended up making her return to WWE television in December by crashing the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley. This led to a brief feud between Lana and Morgan but Morgan hadn’t been used on a regular basis after it. As of late, she had recent storylines with Natalya and former tag team partner Ruby Riott.

In fact, WWE has teased a potential reunion of The Riott Squad although Sarah Logan is not only no longer until contract with the company but recently announced that she was pregnant with her first child with her husband, WWE star Erik.

