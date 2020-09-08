WWE Star Suffers Possible Injury During Monday Night RAW

It appears that an abrupt ending to a match during Monday’s episode of RAW was due to an injury suffered by Ivar.

WWE booked an eight-man tag team match on this show live on the USA Network where The Hurt Business with new member Cedric Alexander battled The Viking Raiders, Ricochet and Apollo Crews.

Late in the match, there was a spot where Ivar did a dive through the ropes to take out several wrestlers at ringside. It appeared that he suffered a lower-body injury as he landed odd on his right leg. Moments after he landed, he did an “X” gesture.

This led to Alexander and Ricochet getting back into the ring for the planned finish to the contest held from Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center. Alexander hit a Tiger Driver into a pin on Ricochet and the referee counted to three.

During the process, the announcers pointed out how Ricochet got his shoulder up, which would’ve canceled the pin attempt. Although not confirmed, it appears that this was not supposed to be the finish of the match, but rather a call on the fly to end the match because Ivar was injured outside of the ring.

WWE did show footage of trainers checking on Ivar at ringside as they went to commercial break.

We hope to have a further update on Ivar’s status and the severity of the possible injury shortly.