WWE Stars Concerned About WrestleMania, New Countries Added To US Travel Ban

For now, WrestleMania 36 is still being planned but that is likely to change in the coming days.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported that he reached out to over 20 members of the WWE roster to get their feelings about the coronavirus, which has impacted all industries and led to WWE airing their weekly television shows from the Performance Center in front of no fans.

It was noted in the report that “Each expressed concern about performing in front of such a massive crowd, especially with the possibility of the situation worsening before WrestleMania.”

While talent ould only speculate on the fate of WrestleMania, it was noted that the majority of stars he talked with felt it will be canceled due to the evolving situation with the outbreak.

On Saturday, the United States Government announced that the UK and Ireland have been added to the US travel ban list. It begins at midnight (ET) on Monday.

This comes after President Donald Trump announced earlier this week that a 30-day travel ban between the United States and Europe due to the Coronavirus situation was in place.

The overwhelming belief is that WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will be forced into postponing WrestleMania 36.

