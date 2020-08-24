WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results: Roman Reigns Returns, Two New Champions

WWE SummerSlam 2020 aired live from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. Braun Strowman defended the Universal Championship against The Fiend in the main event of the show. It was also announced that Keith Lee will be making his debut on RAW tomorrow night.

SummerSlam 2020 Results:

Apollo Crews def. MVP to retain the US Title (Kickoff Show) Bayley def. Asuka to retain the SD Women’s Title Street Profits def. Andrade & Angel Garza to retain the RAW Tag Titles Mandy Rose def. Sonya Deville (Sonya Has To Leave WWE) Seth Rollins def. Dominik Asuka def. Sasha Banks to become the new RAW Women’s Champion Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton to retain the WWE Championship The Fiend def. Braun Strowman to capture the Universal Championship

Here are 7 takeaways from SummerSlam:

Bayley Retained The SmackDown Women’s Title

Bayley defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Asuka in the first match of the might. Sasha Banks was ringside for the match.

Match Recap: Asuka and Bayley locked up in the middle of the ring to start the action off. Asuka drove Bayley to the corner and unloaded a few punches to the face. Asuka followed it up with a Dropkick and then applied a submission hold. Bayley got her foot on the bottom rope to break the hold.

Asuka knocked Bayley out of the ring with a Hip Attack. Asuka followed her outside the ring and leaped off the steel steps and connected with a DDT. Back in the ring, Bayley hung up Asuka in the ropes and planted her with a Neckbreaker for a two count.

Bayley connected with a Suplex for another near fall before applying a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Bayley shouted at Michael Cole to say how many days she has been SmackDown Women’s Champion. Bayley connected with the Bayley to Belly but Asuka was able to kick out at two.

Asuka hit Bayley with a kick to the head and both superstars fell to the mat. Asuka leveled Bayley with a shoulder tackle and followed it up with another Hip Attack. Asuka hit a German Suplex and another Hip Attack for a near fall.

Bayley and Asuka traded punches on the ring apron. Asuka went for another Hip Attack but Bayley caught her and slammed her knees on the apron. Back in the ring, Bayley targeted Asuka’s knee and locked in a submission hold. Asuka escaped but Bayley caught her with an elbow to the face.

Asuka hit Bayley with Double Knees and went for the cover but Bayley kicked out at the last moment. Asuka went for a Dropkick off the top rope but Bayley countered into a Knee Bar in the center of the ring. Asuka battled through the pain and reached the bottom rope to break the hold.

Bayley connected with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb into the turnbuckle and then made her way to the top rope. Bayley went for an Elbow Drop but Asuka countered into an Arm Bar. Bayley forced a break and Asuka accidentally booted Banks in the face.

Sasha distracted Asuka and Bayley went for a roll-up. Asuka kicked out and then hit Sasha with a Hip Attack. Bayley capitalized with another roll-up for the pinfall victory. Bayley is still the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

After the match, Banks and Bayley beat Asuka down. Sasha Banks will defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka later tonight.

Street Profits Retained The RAW Tag Team Titles

Street Profits defended the RAW Tag Team Championships against Angel Garza & Andrade. Zelina Vega was ringside and Kevin Owens joined commentary.

Match Recap: Montez and Andrade traded shots in the middle of the ring to start things off. Andrade hit a chop but Montez Ford responded with a Clothesline. Ford connected with a Hurricanrana and then Clotheslined Andrade out of the ring. Montez tried to flip onto Andrade and Garza but they caught him and planted him with a Powerbomb on the floor outside the ring.

Garza hit Montez with a Dropkick to the face and rolled him back into the ring. Garza Dropkicked Montez in the knee and Ford collapsed to the mat. Andrade tagged in and continued to isolate Ford in the ring.

Ford finally battled back and leaped across the ring to tag in Dawkins. Angelo hit Andrade with a Splash in the corner but Andrade responded with an elbow to the face. Dawkins shrugged it off and connected with a Spear. Ford tagged in and hit a Crossbody but Garza rolled through for a cover. Angel had his foot on the ropes for leverage and the referee caught him.

Zelina Vega hopped on the ring apron and Garza hit Ford with a Superkick. Montez fell backwards and knocked Vega to the floor outside the ring. Dawkins slammed Garza to the mat and Ford followed it up with the From the Heavens Frog Splash for the pinfall victory. Street Profits are still the RAW Tag Team Champions.