Thursday, August 20, 2020

WWE SummerSlam Betting Odds For Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

By Michael Reichlin
Randy Orton Drew McIntyre
Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre

This Sunday at SummerSlam, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre faces Randy Orton in what’s sure to be his most difficult title defense to date.

McIntyre has battled a wide array of competition since he dethroned Brock Lesnar for the gold back in April at WrestleMania. He defeated the Big Show the following night on Raw before moving on to a feud with Seth Rollins. McIntyre retained against Rollins when the two clashed in the main event of Money in the Bank. He beat Bobby Lashley at Backlash before most recently fending of Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules.

Randy Orton is a whole different animal. McIntyre has had a strong reign thus far, but the Viper is currently favored to walk out of SummerSlam as WWE Champion.

According to Sports Betting Dime, Randy Orton is favorite to defeat McIntyre for the WWE Championship this weekend. Orton’s odds are listed as -140, while McIntyre’s is the underdog at +100.

Even though McInture’s belt makes him the top dog on WWE’s Raw brand, there is no question that Randy Orton casts a big shadow as an 18-year veteran.

Orton is one of the most decorated champions in WWE history. He also has a strong record competing at SummerSlam, where he has captured world championships three times. In 2009, Orton beat John Cena to win the WWE Championship. In 2011, he took the [retired] World Heavyweight Championship off Christian. Two years later in 2013, he beat Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Championship once again.

Randy Orton’s last WWE Championship reign ended at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. As a 9-time WWE Champion and a 4-time World Heavyweight Champion, it’s almost unusual to see him with a bare waistline.

Drew McIntyre spoke with Mirror UK this week to promote his big showdown with WWE’s Apex Predator. He admitted, “Randy is completely on fire right now” and said Orton is on another level as a competitor and performer. “It was up to me to step up to Randy’s level and hopefully I showed that I’m truly capable of that, like I did on Raw, when let loose with a talent like Randy Orton.”

We will see what happens when Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton collide this Sunday at WWE SummerSlam. The show airs live on the WWE Network from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. It will be the first WWE pay-per-view event to utilize the company’s new ThunderDome production setup.

