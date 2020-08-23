WWE SummerSlam Final Card

The card for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event has been finalized.

The company hasn’t officially announced the main event of this event that takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center that will air on the WWE Network but it will most likely be WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defending the title against Randy Orton.

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of this special on Sunday evening starting at 5 PM EST with the pre-show. Here is the final card for the show:

Final WWE SummerSlam Card

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt – Falls Count Anywhere

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. MVP – Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are banned from ringside

Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio – Street Fight

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Asuka

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville – Loser Leaves WWE, No DQ Match

