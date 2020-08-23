Sunday, August 23, 2020

WWE SummerSlam Final Card

By Andrew Ravens
The card for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event has been finalized.

The company hasn’t officially announced the main event of this event that takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center that will air on the WWE Network but it will most likely be WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defending the title against Randy Orton. 

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of this special on Sunday evening starting at 5 PM EST with the pre-show. Here is the final card for the show:

  • WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
  • WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt – Falls Count Anywhere
  • WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza
  • WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. MVP – Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are banned from ringside
  • Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio – Street Fight
  • WWE RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka
  • WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Asuka
  • Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville – Loser Leaves WWE, No DQ Match

Financial Details On WWE Leasing Amway Center For ThunderDome

What are your thoughts on this card and the feuds that WWE is presenting to their fans? Sound off in the comment section.

