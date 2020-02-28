WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Results & 7 Takeaways

WWE Super ShowDown aired live from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh. The Fiend defended the Universal Championship against Goldberg in the main event.
WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Results
- Anderson & Gallows def. The Viking Raiders (Kickoff Show)
- The Undertaker won the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match
- The Miz & John Morrison def. New Day to capture the SD Tag Titles
- Angel Garza def. Humberto Carrillo
- Rollins & Murphy def. Street Profits to retain Raw Tag Titles
- Mansoor def. Dolph Ziggler
- Brock Lesnar def. Ricochet to retain the WWE Championship
- Roman Reigns def. King Corbin in a Steel Cage match
- Bayley def. Naomi to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship
- Goldberg def. The Fiend to capture the Universal Championship
Here are 7 takeaways from WWE Super ShowDown 2020:
7The Undertaker Showed Up & Won The Gauntlet Match
R-Truth, Bobby Lashley, Anrade, Erick Rowan, Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles competed in a Gauntlet Match tonight for the Tuqaiq Trophy.
Match Recap: R-Truth dodged a Spear and Lashley bounced his face off the middle turnbuckle. R-Truth capitalized and rolled him up for the pinfall. Bobby got pissed and beat the hell out of R-Truth. Andrade was next up and dominated early. Andrade went for an elbow but wound up colliding heads with R-Truth. R-Truth then fell on top of Andrade for the pinfall elimination. Rowan entered the match next and brought his cage ringside. The cage was knocked to the floor and Rowan lost his mind. Rowan beat the hell out of R-Truth but used the steps as a weapon and the referee disqualified him.
AJ Styles was next and got planted with an Iron Claw from Rowan. AJ beat R-Truth down and locked in the Calf Crusher for the submission. Rey Mysterio’s music hit but he didn’t make his way down to the ring. Anderson and Gallows were then shown attacking Rey backstage and AJ demanded that the referee proclaim him the winner. The Undertaker then took out Anderson and Gallows before making his way to the ring at a glacial pace. Taker then defeated AJ Styles rather quickly with a Chokeslam to win the Gauntlet Match.
Opinion: I’m looking forward to the likely match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker at WrestleMania. However, I thought the Gauntlet Match tonight was absolutely terrible. It went on far too long and it was odd to see The Undertaker defeat Styles so easily with just a Chokeslam.