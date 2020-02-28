WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Results & 7 Takeaways

7 The Undertaker Showed Up & Won The Gauntlet Match

R-Truth, Bobby Lashley, Anrade, Erick Rowan, Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles competed in a Gauntlet Match tonight for the Tuqaiq Trophy.

Match Recap: R-Truth dodged a Spear and Lashley bounced his face off the middle turnbuckle. R-Truth capitalized and rolled him up for the pinfall. Bobby got pissed and beat the hell out of R-Truth. Andrade was next up and dominated early. Andrade went for an elbow but wound up colliding heads with R-Truth. R-Truth then fell on top of Andrade for the pinfall elimination. Rowan entered the match next and brought his cage ringside. The cage was knocked to the floor and Rowan lost his mind. Rowan beat the hell out of R-Truth but used the steps as a weapon and the referee disqualified him.

AJ Styles was next and got planted with an Iron Claw from Rowan. AJ beat R-Truth down and locked in the Calf Crusher for the submission. Rey Mysterio’s music hit but he didn’t make his way down to the ring. Anderson and Gallows were then shown attacking Rey backstage and AJ demanded that the referee proclaim him the winner. The Undertaker then took out Anderson and Gallows before making his way to the ring at a glacial pace. Taker then defeated AJ Styles rather quickly with a Chokeslam to win the Gauntlet Match.

Opinion: I’m looking forward to the likely match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker at WrestleMania. However, I thought the Gauntlet Match tonight was absolutely terrible. It went on far too long and it was odd to see The Undertaker defeat Styles so easily with just a Chokeslam.