WWE Super ShowDown Final Card

The card for today’s (Thursday, February 27, 2020) WWE Super ShowDown pay-per-view event has been finalized.

The company hasn’t officially announced the main event of this event that takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdou Arena that will air on the WWE Network but it will most likely be Goldberg vs. Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

Also on tap for this show is WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet.

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special on Sunday evening starting at 11 a.m. ET. Here is the final card for the show:

Final WWE Super ShowDown Card

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. John Morrison & The Miz

Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin – Steel Cage Match

Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match: Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rey Mysterio

WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Naomi

Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza

Mansoor vs. Dolph Ziggler

The Viking Raiders vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson – Pre-Show Match

