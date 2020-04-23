WWE Superstars Discuss Travel Issues With Championships

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, travel was a given if you’re a WWE Superstar. Wrestlers have often spoken about the rigors of WWE’s schedule. It isn’t uncommon for a Superstar to be frequently to perform either in-ring or media duties. On a recent episode of A Little Late With Lilly Singh, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, and Paige opened up about having to travel with a WWE championship belt.

Bliss shared how a WWE champion has to take their belt everywhere with them. “It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I won a title,’ and they are like yes, now you have to carry it through TSA.”

She explained how it can occasionally get you into weird, embarrassing situations. Bliss recalled a time when she tried to stow her bag into a plane’s overhead locker.

According to Alexa Bliss, the bag just wouldn’t fit. Eventually, she was requested to check the bag, which she wanted to avoid. She was told she would have to take something out of her bag to make it fit. “[…] of course, the only thing that I can take out was the title and then of course miraculously my bag fit. I had to sit there and be that person, that in case you didn’t know I’m the champ, I’m sitting in my airport seat with my title.”

Paige’s Travel Woes

Paige then recalled a travel story where her look ended up causing her to come under suspicion. Despite having the championship in her bag, “they were all focused on my jacket.” She shared how her in-ring jacket had stones and metal on it. This caused security to pull it out and question her.

According to Paige, she was asked if she intended to use her spiked jacket as a weapon. After having a crowd gather to inspect it, she was finally allowed through as they had no choice but to admit it was just a jacket.