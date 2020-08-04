Tuesday, August 4, 2020

WWE Superstars Offer Nikki & Brie Bella Parenting Advice

Several WWE Superstars have recorded their congratulations and offered some parenting advice to Nikki and Brie Bella after the twins gave birth a day apart.

By Steve Russell
Bella Twins
Brie and Nikki Bella

Several WWE Superstars have recorded their congratulations for Brie and Nikki Bella following the births of their newborn sons. The Bella Twins recently gave birth, with their babies arriving only a day apart.

In a WWE YouTube video, Mickie James, Lacey Evans and Natalya all offered their congratulations alongside some parenting tips and advice.

Natalya wished both Brie and Nikki Bella the best, noting how Nikki had always wanted to be a mom from the first time they met. She expressed her love for both Bellas and shared how she has no doubt they’ll be “amazing parents.”

“I’m so proud of you in every way, and I cannot wait to see your babies. […] I don’t really have great parenting advice because I’m still trying to be a good cat mom—but the best thing to do is just spoil your kids silly the way that I do Two Paws. That way, everything will be great,” she joked.

Lacey Evans gave some more unique advice to the sisters. She stressed how they should elect for the epidural before sharing some an interesting potty training tip she has utilized in the past:

“Get the epidural. Ain’t nobody got time for all that fussin’ and a-fightin’, and, um, the water hose is a great potty training tool. If you got any questions on that, go ahead and call me. Trust me, it works wonders.”

Mickie James’ Advice

Mickie James expressed how there “couldn’t be anything more beautiful than two sisters having a baby at the same time.”

Regarding advice she had for the twins, she recommended that they do their best to see life through their kids’ eyes.

“One piece of advice that I could send to you is, when you see them look at the world for the first time, when you see them look at magic for the first time, of like what reality is — what life is — try to look at it with them. Look at it for the first time with their eyes. Remember what that’s like.”

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan already have a child in their little girl, Birdie. Their new baby boy is their second child together.

The birth of her baby boy sees Nikki Bella become a parent for the first time with her partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide a H/T to SEScoops.

