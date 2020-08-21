WWE Superstars Reportedly “Shaken Up” Over Break-In At Sonya Deville’s Residence

The recent break-in at Sonya Deville’s residence has shaken up some on the WWE roster. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the incident has led to multiple WWE Superstars applying for gun licenses and/or purchasing home security systems.

“Several women performers were shaken up by the story noting obsessive fans that have gotten their home addresses,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

“A number of talents, understandably so, have been shaken up by the incident,” he continued. “There have been some talents who applied for gun licenses on 8/17 after the incident with Berenato and others tho are installing or testing out home security devices.”

Several wrestlers have complained about fans finding out their home address. Impact’s Jordynne Grace has publicly complained about this happening to her.

That creepy fan from Germany who finds everyone’s home addresses and sends them photos to autograph found my new apartment address in Baltimore…



Dude HAS to know how creepy this is, right? “Tobias”, hope you see this! — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) April 26, 2020

Rachael Ellering has also complained about a fan find out her mother’s address.

Found my MOMS address and sent her pictures of me. Unsettling to say the least. — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) April 26, 2020

Veda Scott as well:

Oh yeah he’s absolutely sent things to my parents house too — Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) April 26, 2020

The report continues to suggest some steps wrestlers can take to keep their home addresses private. For instance, a wrestler could form an LLC that they use to purchase the home. This would make it more difficult for someone to find out where they live.

Deville testified in court at a hearing yesterday. She also filed for a restraining order against him in civil court. Following the court hearing, the suspect was denied bail and will remain in prison for the time being.