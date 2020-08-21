Friday, August 21, 2020

WWE Superstars Reportedly “Shaken Up” Over Break-In At Sonya Deville’s Residence

Several WWE Superstars have reportedly taken steps to prevent break-ins at their residences.

By Ian Carey
Mandy Rose Sonya Deville
Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville (Photo: WWE)

The recent break-in at Sonya Deville’s residence has shaken up some on the WWE roster. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the incident has led to multiple WWE Superstars applying for gun licenses and/or purchasing home security systems.

“Several women performers were shaken up by the story noting obsessive fans that have gotten their home addresses,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

“A number of talents, understandably so, have been shaken up by the incident,” he continued. “There have been some talents who applied for gun licenses on 8/17 after the incident with Berenato and others tho are installing or testing out home security devices.”

Several wrestlers have complained about fans finding out their home address. Impact’s Jordynne Grace has publicly complained about this happening to her.

Rachael Ellering has also complained about a fan find out her mother’s address.

Veda Scott as well:

The report continues to suggest some steps wrestlers can take to keep their home addresses private. For instance, a wrestler could form an LLC that they use to purchase the home. This would make it more difficult for someone to find out where they live.

Deville testified in court at a hearing yesterday. She also filed for a restraining order against him in civil court. Following the court hearing, the suspect was denied bail and will remain in prison for the time being.

