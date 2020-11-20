WWE Survivor Series: Updated Betting Odds For Sunday

Here are the latest betting odds for WWE Survivor Series:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the favorite (-200) over new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre (+150)

SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks is favored (-160) over Raw Women’s Champion Asuka (+120)

The odds are even between Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day (-120) and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (-120)

United States champion Bobby Lashley is heavily favored (-325) over Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn (+215)

With the two traditional Survivor Series 5-on-5 elimination matches:

Women’s Team SmackDown is favored (-170) over Team Raw (+130)

Men’s Team Raw is favored (-180) over Tea m SmackDown (+140)

In addition to the main card, Survivor Series will mark the 30-year anniversary of The Undertaker’s legendary career. WWE is advertising this as his Final Farewell, but it remains to be seen if he’s actually wrestled his final match. Odds from Sports Betting Dime.

WWE Survivor Series takes place this Sunday, November 22nd from Orlando, FL. For more information on the Survivor Series, click here.