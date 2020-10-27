Several Matches Announced For WWE Survivor Series

The card for next month’s WWE Survivor Series is taking shape.
Coming out of Monday’s Raw, we have six matches confirmed for the event. As we’ve been reporting for a few weeks, Survivor Series will have a ‘brand warfare’ theme, with the top champions from Raw and SmackDown squaring off.
The current card includes four inter-brand ‘Champion vs. Champion’ matches and two traditional 5-on-5 elimination matches:
- WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman)
- Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks
- Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits
- United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn
- 5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team RAW (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, 3 TBD) vs. Team SmackDown (5 TBD)
- 5-on-5 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match (Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke & 1 TBD) vs. Team SmackDown (5 TBD).
WWE Survivor Series takes place Saturday, November 22nd at the Thunderdome in Orlando, FL.