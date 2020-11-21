Saturday, November 21, 2020

WWE Survivor Series Updates: Battle Royal Set, Team SmackDown Additions

By Andrew Ravens
WWE Survivor Series 2020
WWE Survivor Series 2020

WWE has added some things to this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

On Friday afternoon, WWE announced that a dual-brand battle royal will take place on the Survivor Series pre-show. It will feature wrestlers from RAW and SmackDown. However, the participants for the match haven’t been announced.

- Advertisement -

WWE.com wrote about the battle royal: “The battle of The Best of the Best will start off with fireworks, as Raw and SmackDown Superstars will clash in a Dual-Brand Battle Royal on the Survivor Series Kickoff. Who will step up for the red and blue brands to send the night’s first message?”

During this week’s SmackDown episode, Otis was added to the men’s team while Bayley and Natalya were added to the women’s team to take on Team RAW in traditional 5-on-5 elimination tag team matches. 

The men’s team will be Otis, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Baron Corbin & Seth Rollins against Team RAW (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman & Riddle) while the women’s team will see Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley & Natalya vs. Team RAW (Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Lana, Lacey Evans & Peyton Royce). 

WWE presents the Survivor Series pay-per-view event on November 22. The pre-show will be an hour long with the main card starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time. 

WWE Survivor Series: Updated Betting Odds For Sunday

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Finn Balor Teases New Incarnation Of “The Club”

While Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are no longer with WWE, several former members of Bullet Club still are. Finn Balor is a founding...
Read more
Wrestling News

Zelina Vega Escorted Out Of Last Week’s WWE SmackDown Tapings

WWE announced Zelina Vega's release Friday afternoon, just minutes after she tweeted her support for unionization. Her abrupt departure from the company and the...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (11/20): Reigns & McIntyre, Murphy vs. Rollins

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series this Sunday. In...
Read more
WWE

Mark Henry Reveals More Backstage Info from Zelina Vega’s WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently discussed WWE releasing Zelina Vega. The story broke over the weekend and is the hottest topic in...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bully Ray on Zelina Vega Release: “When You Sign With WWE? They Own Every Single Thing You Do”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed Zelina Vega's release from WWE. Thea Trinidad/Vega's release came as...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Renee Young Opens Up About Pregnancy After Big Announcement

Jon Moxley casually mentioned that he had a pregnant wife at home during a promo on this week's episode of Dynamite and this is...
Read more
WWE

Bianca Belair On When She Found Out About Her WrestleMania Debut

Bianca Belair made her official main roster debut during the WrestleMania 36 event earlier this year and she then established herself as a member...
Read more
WWE

The Undertaker On Who Should Have Ended The Streak Instead

A lot of people still believe that Brock Lesnar was not the right choice to end the undefeated WrestleMania streak of The Undertaker and...
Read more
WWE

Chris Jericho On Why Vince McMahon Started Scripting Promos In WWE

WWE is often criticized for scripting the promos and matches of the superstars and during a recent interview, Chris Jericho revealed why Vince McMahon...
Read more
NXT

WWE Reportedly Looking To Expand NXT Programming

NXT expanded its weekly programming from a one-hour show to a two-hour program last year and latest reports suggest that we might see a...
Read more
WWE

WWE Releases Executive Vice President

WWE has reportedly released the Executive Vice President and Global Head of Sales & Partnerships and Head of International John Brody this week. According to...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (11/20): Reigns & McIntyre, Murphy vs. Rollins

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series this Sunday. In...
Read more
WWE

WWE Survivor Series Updates: Battle Royal Set, Team SmackDown Additions

WWE has added some things to this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. On Friday afternoon, WWE announced that a dual-brand battle royal will take place on...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC