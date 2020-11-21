WWE Survivor Series Updates: Battle Royal Set, Team SmackDown Additions

WWE has added some things to this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

On Friday afternoon, WWE announced that a dual-brand battle royal will take place on the Survivor Series pre-show. It will feature wrestlers from RAW and SmackDown. However, the participants for the match haven’t been announced.

WWE.com wrote about the battle royal: “The battle of The Best of the Best will start off with fireworks, as Raw and SmackDown Superstars will clash in a Dual-Brand Battle Royal on the Survivor Series Kickoff. Who will step up for the red and blue brands to send the night’s first message?”

During this week’s SmackDown episode, Otis was added to the men’s team while Bayley and Natalya were added to the women’s team to take on Team RAW in traditional 5-on-5 elimination tag team matches.

The men’s team will be Otis, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Baron Corbin & Seth Rollins against Team RAW (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman & Riddle) while the women’s team will see Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley & Natalya vs. Team RAW (Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Lana, Lacey Evans & Peyton Royce).

WWE presents the Survivor Series pay-per-view event on November 22. The pre-show will be an hour long with the main card starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

