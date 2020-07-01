WWE Suspends Joe Coffey, Releases Two Referees Following #SpeakingOut Allegations

WWE has suspended NXT UK Superstar and Gallus member Joe Coffey. The decision was made following allegations made about Coffey during the #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter.

Furthermore, WWE also released two NXT UK referees. Both Joel Allen and Chris Roberts have been officially let go by the promotion. “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher, Ligero, and Travis Banks were previously released following #SpeakingOut allegations.

NXT UK Conference Call

A conference call was recently held with NXT UK. Triple H reportedly emphasized WWE’s protocols regarding sexual abuse allegations and stressed that there would be zero tolerance for inappropriate behavior or conduct.

It was also noted that NXT UK tapings would resume once it is safe to do so. At the time of writing, there is no indication as to when WWE intends to kickstart the NXT UK brand post-coronavirus. WWE NXT UK has not filmed content since March.

Amidst the #SpeakingOut movement, rumors began to circulate that WWE may consider shutting down the United Kingdom-based brand. Given its purported plans, that does not appear to be the case. As it stands, the company is reportedly looking to restart recording within the next two months with shows potentially taking place in an empty arena.

NXT UK Landscape

The current United Kingdom Champion is Imperium’s WALTER. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang hold the NXT UK Tag Team Championships. Kay Lee Ray is the current NXT UK Women’s Champion.

Despite #SpeakingOut allegations against him, NXT UK’s Jordan Devlin is still the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, having never been formally stripped of the belt.