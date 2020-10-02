WWE Taking Over Talent’s Twitch Accounts

Last month, reports circulated that WWE had issued a ban on its talent working with 3rd parties such as Twitch and YouTube. A later statement from the company, however, indicated that WWE Superstars would be able to keep their 3rd party deals provided they did not use their gimmick/screen names.

WWE was also looking to crack down on 3rd party VIP meet-and-greets involving their talent. SEScoops exclusively reported on how some in WWE were making a small fortune with such deals.

Now, a new report is stating WWE plans on assuming control of all Twitch accounts run by WWE talent.

According to a report by Wrestling Inc and confirmed by other sources, WWE issued a statement to talent that the company will be taking over all Twitch accounts. WWE will own the accounts but the talent will receive royalties from it that count towards their downside guarantee in their WWE contract.

Andrew Yang vs WWE’s Independent Contractor Policy

Former Presidential candidate Andrew Yang is hoping to be in a cabinet position following next month’s election. He has stated that if he is in a position to do so that he will take action on WWE’s policy involving talent under independent contractor agreements.

This would be infuriating to me if I had spent time building up my social media channels only to have WWE take them over from their ‘independent contractors.’ People are angry and rightfully so. https://t.co/Xa2WVsgWU3 — Andrew Yang??? (@AndrewYang) October 2, 2020

Andrew Yang spoke to Wrestling Inc about WWE’s independent contractor policy:

“A lot of it is that wrestlers are afraid to speak out, and I’ve had wrestlers past and present reach out to me and say that Vince has been getting away with exploitation of wrestlers calling them independent contractors while controlling their activities for years and years,” Yang said. “A lot of it is just that they are a quasi-monopoly, and wrestlers fear that if they do try and unionize or organize in any way that Vince doesn’t like, that it will never work again.”