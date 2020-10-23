WWE Talent Undergoing Mandatory Relationship Counseling

WWE Superstars soon undergo mandatory ‘relationship counseling’ sessions. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has engaged the Total Life Counseling organization to lead the initiative.

“All WWE talent on 10/28 have a mandatory counseling session to attend via streaming on keeping healthy relationships. Total Life Counseling will present a mandatory session for all talent on that subject,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

Per their website, “Total Life Counseling, Inc (TLC) provides individual, marital and family counseling that integrates sound psychological, spiritual and social principles to help people grow in their life satisfaction. Our counseling principles help clients develop a positive self-image, emotional stability, communication skills, healthy thinking patterns, strengthen their ability to cope with stressful situations and enhance their physical, emotional, interpersonal and spiritual development.”

The Observer report states there will be two counseling sessions. The first will be a large presentation. The second will be smaller ‘breakout groups’ where talent will be able to ask questions.

News that WWE roster members will be undergoing a mandatory counseling session on healthy relationships, comes on the heels of the #SpeakingOut movement and allegations against some members of the WWE roster.

Allegations & Lawsuits

Matt Riddle was the subject of allegations from one person during #SpeakingOut. Riddle has denied the allegations. After reports came out that Riddle’s accuser planned on filing a suit against WWE, Evolve, & Riddle, WWE released the below statement:

“WWE has not been served with a lawsuit by Ms. Tavel. However, if served, we will vigorously defend ourselves and contest it,” WWE’s statement reads.

Riddle’s legal team had at one point stated they would be filing a civil suit against his accuser. His lawyer released a statement saying that they planned to do so. At this time, it is not clear if either lawsuit has actually been filed.