WWE Announces ‘ThunderDome’ Production Setup For Amway Center Shows

WWE has announced a groundbreaking new viewing experience for fans that will premiere this Friday on SmackDown, WWE ThunderDome.

WWE sent out a press release Monday morning detailing ThunderDome as a “state-of-the-art viewing experience featuring video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics, and drone cameras. “

Thunderdome will also involve fans being virtually projected into Orlando’s Amway Center via massive LED boards. Fans who would like to participate in this aspect of ThunderDome can sign up at WWEThunderDome.com.

The launch of ThunderDome coincides with WWE moving regular television production to the Amway Center arena in Orlando, FL. Both SummerSlam and TakeOver XXX will take place from the venue this weekend.

Amway Center, Orlando, FL

WWE ThunderDome

“WWE has a long history of producing the greatest live spectacles in sports and entertainment, yet nothing compares to what we are creating with WWE ThunderDome,” said Kevin Dunn. “This structure will enable us to deliver an immersive atmosphere and generate more excitement amongst the millions of fans watching our programming around the world.”

“As WWE takes residency at the world-class Amway Center, we have reimagined our live event experience for today’s environment,” said Brian Flinn, WWE Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. “In partnership with The Famous Group, we will virtually bring our fans back into the show and recreate the interactive in-arena atmosphere that has been a staple of WWE events for decades.”

For more on the WWE ThunderDome, visit WWE.com.