Wednesday, August 26, 2020

WWE Thunderdome Financial Details Revealed

New financial details regarding WWE's deal with Orlando's Amway Center have been revealed.

By Ian Carey
WWE ThunderDome
WWE ThunderDome

New details regarding WWE’s deal with Orlando’s Amway Center have been revealed. WWE’s agreement with the venue extends until the end of October.

Orlando-based reporter for Spectrum News 13, Greg Angel, obtained a copy of the full contract between WWE and the city of Orlando. WWE is paying $12.5K for events on Sundays and $10K for RAW and Smackdown events.

- Advertisement -

WWE also will pay $7.5K for any days they work inside the venue and $2,500 for days where they are not working inside the venue. The deal runs through October 31st, but can be extended.

Orlando-based reporter Jon Alba has speculated that the reason the deal is not for longer is because of the prospect of the NBA’s Orlando Magic returning to the venue later this year.

“A thought on the #WWE and Amway Center situation: Perhaps a reason the City of Orlando has not commented on WWE potentially extending its lease at the arena could be the uncertainty of the next #NBA season. The #Magic are the primary tenants and would get priority,” Alba Tweeted.

“The #NBA has reportedly targeted beginning next season as early as December. The current #WWE lease at Amway Center for the #ThunderDome runs through October.”

WWE Saving A Fortune Running Amway

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline commented on how much money WWE is saving through the deal with Orlando’s Amway Center. The breakdown is staggering.

“They are paying a whopping $450 thousand dollars to run this Thunderdome from now until the end of October,” Alvarez said. “The cost to run a live RAW before the pandemic was over a million dollars an episode.”

WWE’s has a 10-week residency at the Amway Center that spans from late August through the end of October.

“Granted, there is the cost of sending it up to the satellite uplink and everything like that but the point of this is, they’re saving a lot of money right now,” Alvarez added.

Of course, there are some drawbacks to WWE’s ThunderDome setup. During the first week in operation, several “inappropriate” images appeared on WWE television. The company issued a statement on Tuesday thoroughly denouncing some of the objectionable content.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

WWE Issues Statement On Virtual Fan Who Displayed KKK Imagery In Thunderdome

WWE's Thunderdome has been the home to 3 shows since last Friday's Smackdown. During last night's edition of WWE RAW, images of...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (8/24): RETRIBUTION Attacks, Keith Lee Debuts

WWE RAW aired from the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE SummerSlam 2020. Former NXT...
Read more
WWE

Update On Austin Theory’s Disappearance From WWE TV

Austin Theory hasn't been seen on the WWE programming for a while and not a lot of details have been revealed about...
Read more
WWE

WWE Reportedly ‘Ripped Up’ Script For Raw An Hour Before The Show

Stop us if you've heard this one before - chaos behind the scenes at a WWE TV taping and another script completely...
Read more
NXT

Wade Barrett Reportedly Set To Return To WWE This Wednesday

Former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett (real name Stu Bennett) is set to return to the promotion for this week's episode of NXT....
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

AEW Rankings Report 8/26: Cody Falls To #3

AEW has released new top-5 rankings for the week of August 26th, 2020. The big change in the rankings this week comes...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Thunderdome Financial Details Revealed

New details regarding WWE's deal with Orlando's Amway Center have been revealed. WWE's agreement with the venue extends until the end of...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 8/25: Deonna Purrazzo vs Jordynne Grace Ironman Match

Impact Wrestling on August 25th, 2020 featured the second night of Emergence. The show was headlined by a 30-Minute Ironman match between...
Read more
Wrestling News

Triple H Talks About Competing With AEW, Raw’s Runtime, Cancel Culture

Triple H recently joined The Bill Simmons Podcast, where he broached the competition between WWE's NXT and AEW Dynamite each Wednesday night. He...
Read more
Wrestling News

Randy Orton On ‘New School’ Wrestling, Storytelling

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has shared his thoughts on old school versus new school pro wrestling. He opened up about the subject...
Read more
Wrestling News

Booker T On Renee Young Leaving WWE, Keith Lee Vs. Karrion Kross

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on Renee Young's decision to leave WWE. During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker...
Read more
Wrestling News

News Regarding Samoa Joe’s In-Ring Career

WWE's Samoa Joe has been impressing the WWE Universe with his commentary skills on Monday Night Raw. The Superstar is also set...
Read more
NXT

Wade Barrett Reportedly Set To Return To WWE This Wednesday

Former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett (real name Stu Bennett) is set to return to the promotion for this week's episode of NXT....
Read more
Wrestling News

Keith Lee Comments On WWE Changing His Theme Music

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee has commented on the new theme music that accompanied him to the ring this past Monday night.
Read more
AEW

Top AEW Star To Be Out Of Action For Extended Time

Cody Rhodes will be off television for an extended period of time. "The American Nightmare" lost the TNT Championship...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Tops 2 Million Viewers For SummerSlam Fallout From The ThunderDome

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 2.028 million viewers with a 0.66 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was up from...
Read more
AEW

Arn Anderson On How A FTR vs Arn & Tully Match Would Go

Tully Blanchard was recently revealed as the new manager for FTR in AEW. Arn Anderson has also been involved with the team,...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC