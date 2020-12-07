Monday, December 7, 2020
WWE ThunderDome Moving This Week, First Look Inside Tropicana Field

By Michael Reichlin
WWE ThunderDome
WWE ThunderDome

WWE’s ThunderDome is on the move. Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw will be the final show at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The ThunderDome, WWE’s state-of-the-art wrestling arena featuring virtual fans, then moves to St. Petersburg, FL. It will establish residency at Tropicana Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays. Friday’s SmackDown will be the first show ThunderDome show from the new host venue.

Reporter Jon Alba has been leading the charge with news developments related to the ThunderDome. Alba has received a “first look” photo of the production setup underway inside Tropicana Field.

As seen below, the larger venue will make for an impressive backdrop for WWE programming over the next several months.

The stadium is far larger than the Amway Center and accommodates well over 40,000 people for baseball games. No live fans will be permitted, however, as WWE has stated this will be a “closed set with only essential personnel in attendance.”

Jon Alba is a co-host of the popular Living the Gimmick podcast.

