WWE ThunderDome Residency Extended Through End Of November

The WWE ThunderDome is sticking around for at least another month.

WWE has renewed its partnership with the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. The residency was scheduled to expire at the end of October. A deal has been reached to extend the stay for another four weeks, according to Pwinsider.

- Advertisement -

Back in August, local journalist Greg Angel published financial details of WWE’s agreement with the city of Orlando. The initial deal spanning 10 weeks called for WWE to pay the city $12.5K for Sunday pay-per-views and $10K for RAW and Smackdown television tapings.

WWE also paid $7.5K for each day that production work was performed inside the venue and $2,500 per day just to keep the building off the market.

The ThunderDome will now host the next four weeks of Raw, SmackDown and WWE Survivor Series on November 22nd.

WWE Issues Statement On Virtual Fan Who Displayed KKK Imagery In Thunderdome