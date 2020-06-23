WWE Title Match Set For Extreme Rules, Stars Change Brands

The first match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules PPV.

During the opening segment of Monday’s episode of RAW, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came out for an in-ring promo only to be interrupted by Dolph Ziggler.

This is where Ziggler revealed that due to the trade involving AJ Styles being moved to Friday Night SmackDown, RAW was able to select two SmackDown stars. It ended up being Ziggler and Robert Roode being moved to the flagship show of WWE.

Later in the promo, Ziggler brought up how he’s owed a title match, and McIntyre redeeming himself after being fired from the company a few years ago. Now, the former friends turned foes will face off in a match.

In this same segment, Ziggler challenged McIntyre for the WWE Championship, which McIntyre accepted on the spot.

As a result, they’ll wrestle at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

Since moving to the SmackDown brand, Styles not only won the United States Title by beating Daniel Bryan in the tournament finals but also got into a new program.

He just lost to the debuting Matt Riddle on last week’s show and the expectation is that they’ll be feuding going forward.