Monday, October 26, 2020

WWE To Honor 30 Years of The Undertaker At Survivor Series

By Michael Reichlin

WWE celebrate 30 years of The Undertaker at next month’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. The Dead Man made his WWE debut at the 1990 installment of the fall classic.

A promo video aired announcing the celebration during Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. It was later announce don commentary that The Undertaker will be at Survivor Series to mark this anniversary.

The Undertaker last competed at WrestleMania earlier this year. He was victorious against AJ Styles in the cinematic Boneyard match. It might be his final sanctioned match for WWE.

“Never say never” is a popular phrase in the world of professional wrestling, but The Undertaker said he has no plans to wrestle again during the conclusion of the WWE Network’s Last Ride docuseries.

In the lead up to Survivor Series, the WWE Network is celebrating “30 Days of the Deadman” with a weekly special focusing on different aspects of the Undertaker’s legendary career.

WWE Survivor Series takes places Sunday, November 22nd from the Thunderdome in Orlando, FL.

