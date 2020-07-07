WWE Unveils New United States Title Belt Design (Photos)

As expected, WWE showed off the new design of the United States Title.

WWE did so during Monday’s episode of Raw from the Performance Center on the USA Network when MVP awarded himself the championship to further build his program with the current champion, Apollo Crews.

As seen below, the title belt has a mixture of red, white, and blue on the center plate. WWE has confirmed that Crews will make his next title defense as United States Champion against MVP at Extreme Rules.

WWE unveils the new United States Championship design after 17 years



Thoughts?



(via @WWE) pic.twitter.com/Zw9s8IOZpa — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) July 7, 2020

That's a beauty. ?? ?? ??@The305MVP has unveiled a NEW #USTitle on #WWERaw, claiming that he IS the new champion after defeating @WWEApollo last week! pic.twitter.com/GzyOzS9vUQ — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020

WWE changing up the design of the belt was first reported back in June. The delay of the new design being revealed was due to WWE needing to make replicas available to sell on WWEShop.com.

It was reported this morning by WrestleVotes that the new design would be revealed on this show. WWE recently gave the Intercontinental Title belt a new design. AJ Styles is the current champion.

Crews became the WWE United States Champion when he beat Andrade for it on an episode of Raw back on May 25.

What are your thoughts on this new design of the title? Sound off in the comment section.