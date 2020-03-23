WWE ‘Very Negative’ On Idea Of CM Punk Wrestling Again

It sounds like the possibility of having CM Punk jump back in the WWE ring is getting less and less likely.

Recently, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer discussed Punk’s current relationship with the company. Meltzer noted how often Punk has been featured on the WWE Backstage program on FOX. It was noted that Punk’s contract is through FOX, not WWE, meaning he is not an employee of the Vince McMahon-owned company. It was also speculated that the former WWE Champion’s contract is likely for one show a month.

With that being said, ever since Punk came back into the WWE fold, there has been a lot of speculation regarding whether or not he’ll return to the ring. Meltzer noted that WWE is actually “very negative” on the idea of Punk wrestling for them again. This is due to a mixture of several reasons. First, WWE believes they already have enough part-timers with the likes of WWE Hall Of Famers Goldberg and Edge, amongst others.

Also, there is still bitterness between the two sides given how toxic of a falling out they had all those years ago. However, Meltzer added that there appears to be “more bitterness on WWE’s side.”

All that being said, it doesn’t sound like the highly-anticipated WWE return is in the cards for Punk anytime soon. Of course, crazier things have happened in the professional wrestling business. Perhaps it’s only a matter of time before all the chips fall into place.

Punk departed WWE back in early 2014 shortly after the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV). He cited several issues with the company as his reason for leaving, and has since gone on to do more acting, comic book writing, and even dabbled in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) with two UFC fights under his belt.