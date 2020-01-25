WWE Worlds Collide Final Card

The card for tonight’s (Saturday, January 25, 2020) WWE Worlds Collide event has been finalized.

The company has officially announced the main event of this event that takes place in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center and will air on the WWE Network.

That bout will see The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. Imperium (WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) in an eight-man tag team match.

This show marks a cross special for the yellow brands as NXT will battle NXT UK which features a stacked lineup. There are a total of five matches booked for this show with two of them being championship matches.

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special later tonight. Here’s the final card:

WWE Worlds Collide Card

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. Imperium (WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) – Eight-Man Tag Team Match

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm

Ilja Dragunov vs. Finn Balor

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks – Fatal 4-Way Match

DIY (Tomasso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) – Tag Team Match

Mia Yim vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray – Non-Title Match (Pre-Show)

