WWE Worlds Collide Results & 5 Takeaways (1/25)

5 Finn Balor Defeated Ilja Dragunov In A Great Match

Ilja Dragunov squared off against Finn Balor in the first match of the night.

Match Recap: Dragunov controlled the match early and trapped Balor in a Headlock. Balor broke free and connected with a Dropkick. Ilja battled back and leveled Finn with a Crossbody off the ring apron. Balor took control and beat down Dragunov in the corner of the ring as the crowd cheered him on. Dragunov hit Balor with a series of chops and followed it up with a knee to the face for a near fall.

Ilja hung up Balor on the bottom rope and connected with a Coast to Coast Dropkick for a near fall. Dragunov went for a Senton but Finn got his knees up. Balor hit a Dropkick and followed it up with Coupe de Grace. Finn then connected with the 1916 for the pinfall victory.