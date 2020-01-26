WWE Worlds Collide Results & 5 Takeaways (1/25)

By
Robert Lentini
-
Photo Credit: WWE.com

WWE Worlds Collide aired live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Imperium squared off against Undisputed Era in the main event.

WWE Worlds Collide 2020 Results:

  1. Kay Lee Ray def. Mia Yim (Kickoff Show)
  2. Finn Balor def. Ilja Dragunov
  3. Jordan Devlin def. Angel Garza, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and Travis Banks to win the Cruiserweight Championship
  4. DIY def. Mustache Mountain
  5. Rhea Ripley def. Toni Storm to retain her NXT Championship
  6. Imperium def. Undisputed Era

Here are 5 takeaways from the show:

5Finn Balor Defeated Ilja Dragunov In A Great Match

Ilja Dragunov squared off against Finn Balor in the first match of the night.

Match Recap: Dragunov controlled the match early and trapped Balor in a Headlock. Balor broke free and connected with a Dropkick. Ilja battled back and leveled Finn with a Crossbody off the ring apron. Balor took control and beat down Dragunov in the corner of the ring as the crowd cheered him on. Dragunov hit Balor with a series of chops and followed it up with a knee to the face for a near fall.

Ilja hung up Balor on the bottom rope and connected with a Coast to Coast Dropkick for a near fall. Dragunov went for a Senton but Finn got his knees up. Balor hit a Dropkick and followed it up with Coupe de Grace. Finn then connected with the 1916 for the pinfall victory.

Back