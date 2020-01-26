WWE Worlds Collide Results & 5 Takeaways (1/25)

WWE Worlds Collide aired live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Imperium squared off against Undisputed Era in the main event.
WWE Worlds Collide 2020 Results:
- Kay Lee Ray def. Mia Yim (Kickoff Show)
- Finn Balor def. Ilja Dragunov
- Jordan Devlin def. Angel Garza, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and Travis Banks to win the Cruiserweight Championship
- DIY def. Mustache Mountain
- Rhea Ripley def. Toni Storm to retain her NXT Championship
- Imperium def. Undisputed Era
Here are 5 takeaways from the show:
5Finn Balor Defeated Ilja Dragunov In A Great Match
Ilja Dragunov squared off against Finn Balor in the first match of the night.
Match Recap: Dragunov controlled the match early and trapped Balor in a Headlock. Balor broke free and connected with a Dropkick. Ilja battled back and leveled Finn with a Crossbody off the ring apron. Balor took control and beat down Dragunov in the corner of the ring as the crowd cheered him on. Dragunov hit Balor with a series of chops and followed it up with a knee to the face for a near fall.
Ilja hung up Balor on the bottom rope and connected with a Coast to Coast Dropkick for a near fall. Dragunov went for a Senton but Finn got his knees up. Balor hit a Dropkick and followed it up with Coupe de Grace. Finn then connected with the 1916 for the pinfall victory.