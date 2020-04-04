WWE WrestleMania 36 (Night 1) Results & Takeaways

1 Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss Are The New Women’s Tag Team Champions

Stephanie McMahon kicked off the show with a taped message. Stephanie said this will be the most different WrestleMania of all because there will be no fans. She stated that it was WWE’s commitment to the fans to provide a diversion during these hard times.

Thanks for the positivity, @StephMcMahon.



We are here to entertain YOU. Welcome to #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/JcPGlrAB3I — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020

WrestleMania host Rob Gronkowski said he knows how to start a party Saturday night and end it 30 hours later. Mojo Rawley joined the party in a ridiculous suit and Gronk hit him with four chops to the chest. The Women’s Tag Team Championship match was the first bout of the night. JBL joined Cole on commentary.

Match Recap: Alexa Bliss and Asuka started things off. Asuka quickly marched to the corner and tagged in Kairi Sane. Kairi shoved Alexa down and taunted her by playing with the bow in her hair. Bliss got pissed off and slammed Kairi to the canvas. Alexa danced in front of Asuka before tagging in Nikki Cross.

Asuka tagged in and Nikki quickly sent her out of the ring. Cross tripped up Kairi on the apron and Alexa followed it up with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Alexa then leveled Asuka with a Cannonball off the apron. Nikki hit Kairi with a Crossbody before getting back into the ring to share a hug with Alexa.

Kairi tagged in and Cross quickly threw her to the outside. Kairi hit Nikki with a chop as Bliss once again connected with a Baseball Slide on Asuka. Sane hit Cross with a Hurricanrana and the action returned to the ring. Asuka and Sane isolated Nikki in the corner and beat her down.

Cross battled back and rolled up Kairi for a near fall. Bliss tagged in and hit Kairi with a couple of Clotheslines. Bliss hit another Dropkick as Asuka pleaded for a tag. Alexa went for a Splash in the corner but Sane escaped to the apron. Asuka hopped up for a distraction and Sane capitalized by tying up Alexa in the Tree of Woe.

Sane connected with a Double Stomp and went for the cover but Alexa was able to kick out at the last moment. Asuka tagged in and continued to beat Bliss down in the corner of the ring. Asuka hit Bliss with the Hip Attack and went for a Bulldog but Bliss blocked it. Asuka connected with a kick to the face and went for the cover but Alexa kicked out at two.

Asuka went for another Hip Attack but Bliss got her knees up. Asuka shrugged it off and knocked Bliss back down with another boot to the head. Nikki and Sane tagged in and Cross hit a couple Clotheslines. Nikki hit a Splash and followed it up with a Bulldog.

Nikki screamed and made her way to the top rope. She then leveled Kairi with a Crossbody for another two count. Sane raked Nikki’s eyes and Asuka tagged in. Asuka hit Cross with a few jabs but Nikki battled back and hit a Neckbreaker. Cross went for the cover but Kairi broke it up with the Insane Elbow.

Asuka trapped Nikki in the Asuka Lock in the middle of the ring but Alexa broke it up with Twisted Bliss. Sane then leveled Alexa with a Spear and all four superstars were down. Sane tagged in as Asuka hit Nikki with a Codebreaker. Sane climbed to the top rope but Nikki got up and joined her on the turnbuckle. Asuka went for a Sunset Flip Powerbomb and Sane hit her Cross with a Clothesline at the same time for a near fall.

Nikki planted Cross with a Neckbreaker and tagged Alexa in. Alexa hit Sane with the Twisted Bliss for the victory. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Opinion: I thought this match was solid and wish WWE would feature the Women’s Tag Team Championships more on RAW and SmackDown. It is hard to be invested in the women’s tag team division in it’s current state.