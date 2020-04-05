WWE WrestleMania 36 (Night 2) Results & Takeaways

Welcome to our results and discussion post for Night Two of WrestleMania 36.
Chat about the show in the comment section and refresh the page for live updates. Check back at the end of the show for full results and takeaways.
The following matches will take place during Night Two of WrestleMania 36:
- WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton
- SmackDown Women’s Championship Elimination Match: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi
- RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza & Austin Theory
- Firefly Fun House Match: The Fiend vs. John Cena
- NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
- Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
- Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler