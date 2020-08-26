Wednesday, August 26, 2020

WWE’s Plan To Prevent Virtual Fans From Showing Inappropriate Images

Here is what WWE plans to do about these fans

By Andrew Ravens
Thunderdome - Virtual Fan

Although it appears that the ThunderDome has been a success for WWE with helping its viewership numbers get a boost, there have been moments of negativity during the shows. 

Just this past Monday night on RAW, a fan showed KKK imagery on their screen during the show. The fan was a virtual audience member and decided to share an image of a man wearing a KKK robe waving a confederate flag. It happened in the final segment of the show near the front row. 

- Advertisement -

Also, there have been other situations including a “Fire Velveteen Dream” sign as well as photos of Chris Benoit being shown. Up until Monday night, anyone who violated WWE’s guidelines would get kicked from the session.

On Tuesday, WWE has made it known by issuing a statement that they were working to ban the fan from being part of upcoming events.

Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live today that the plan that WWE has up with will be to depend on trusted fans to be shown in front of the hard camera as those fans obey the rules no matter what.

Another aspect of the idea is to move those fans to the front row while other fans who aren’t trusted fully will be moved to the upper bowel. 

Trending Articles

NXT

Wade Barrett Reportedly Set To Return To WWE This Wednesday

Former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett (real name Stu Bennett) is set to return to the promotion for this week's episode of NXT....
Read more
Wrestling News

News Regarding Samoa Joe’s In-Ring Career

WWE's Samoa Joe has been impressing the WWE Universe with his commentary skills on Monday Night Raw. The Superstar is also set...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Issues Statement On Virtual Fan Who Displayed KKK Imagery In Thunderdome

WWE's Thunderdome has been the home to 3 shows since last Friday's Smackdown. During last night's edition of WWE RAW, images of...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Thunderdome Financial Details Revealed

New details regarding WWE's deal with Orlando's Amway Center have been revealed. WWE's agreement with the venue extends until the end of...
Read more
AEW

Top AEW Star To Be Out Of Action For Extended Time

Cody Rhodes will be off television for an extended period of time. "The American Nightmare" lost the TNT Championship...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Results

WWE NXT Results (8/26): Karrion Kross Vacates Title, Tomasso Ciampa Returns

The August 26, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
WWE

Breezango Win WWE NXT Tag Team Championships

Breezango has been able to capture the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles.  In the opening contest of Wednesday’s episode...
Read more
Wrestling News

Karrion Kross Relinquishes WWE NXT Title Due To Injury

Karrion Kross was WWE NXT Champion for just a few days.  During Wednesday’s episode of NXT, Kross kicked off...
Read more
WWE

Ric Flair Discusses Going Off Script During Recent RAW Promo

Ric Flair has talked about his memorable segment on Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago that closed out the show. 
Read more
WWE

WWE’s Plan To Prevent Virtual Fans From Showing Inappropriate Images

Although it appears that the ThunderDome has been a success for WWE with helping its viewership numbers get a boost, there have...
Read more
WWE

Bray Wyatt Posts Cryptic Message To Goldberg

Bray Wyatt took to Twitter today and issued a cryptic message to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. "Dearest @Goldberg, Don’t worry old friend we fixed...
Read more
AEW

AEW Rankings Report 8/26: Cody Falls To #3

AEW has released new top-5 rankings for the week of August 26th, 2020. The big change in the rankings this week comes...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Thunderdome Financial Details Revealed

New details regarding WWE's deal with Orlando's Amway Center have been revealed. WWE's agreement with the venue extends until the end of...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 8/25: Deonna Purrazzo vs Jordynne Grace Ironman Match

Impact Wrestling on August 25th, 2020 featured the second night of Emergence. The show was headlined by a 30-Minute Ironman match between...
Read more
Wrestling News

Triple H Talks About Competing With AEW, Raw’s Runtime, Cancel Culture

Triple H recently joined The Bill Simmons Podcast, where he broached the competition between WWE's NXT and AEW Dynamite each Wednesday night. He...
Read more
Wrestling News

Randy Orton On ‘New School’ Wrestling, Storytelling

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has shared his thoughts on old school versus new school pro wrestling. He opened up about the subject...
Read more
Wrestling News

Booker T On Renee Young Leaving WWE, Keith Lee Vs. Karrion Kross

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on Renee Young's decision to leave WWE. During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC