WWE’s Plan To Prevent Virtual Fans From Showing Inappropriate Images

Although it appears that the ThunderDome has been a success for WWE with helping its viewership numbers get a boost, there have been moments of negativity during the shows.

Just this past Monday night on RAW, a fan showed KKK imagery on their screen during the show. The fan was a virtual audience member and decided to share an image of a man wearing a KKK robe waving a confederate flag. It happened in the final segment of the show near the front row.

- Advertisement -

Also, there have been other situations including a “Fire Velveteen Dream” sign as well as photos of Chris Benoit being shown. Up until Monday night, anyone who violated WWE’s guidelines would get kicked from the session.

On Tuesday, WWE has made it known by issuing a statement that they were working to ban the fan from being part of upcoming events.

Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live today that the plan that WWE has up with will be to depend on trusted fans to be shown in front of the hard camera as those fans obey the rules no matter what.

Another aspect of the idea is to move those fans to the front row while other fans who aren’t trusted fully will be moved to the upper bowel.