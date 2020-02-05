Xavier Woods Details Why People Should Appreciate WWE Superstars

New Day member Xavier Woods has laid down his case as to why people should appreciate WWE more.

New Day member Xavier Woods has explained why fans should appreciate WWE. Speaking with ESPN, Woods argued how, unlike scripted television shows, WWE Superstars aren’t given scripts days in advance. He also highlighted the physically demanding schedule required of them, as well as the need to be ready for everything to change at a moment’s notice.

“Everybody has some tie to wrestling, either it was their grandpa taking them to matches or their stepmom being really into it,” Woods explained. “Everyone has some sort of wrestling story, and when they understand what wrestling is, they have a different appreciation for it.”

He continued, “Look, it’s 2020. We get it. Wrestling is what wrestling is. And then we’ll hear people saying they just watch UFC and not the ‘fake stuff.’ Well, the dragons on Game of Thrones are not actually dragons. And in shows that are in television, you have months or years to write a script, the actors then get those scripts. They go over their lines. They shoot the scenes 30 times. And then they make their best cuts from all of these, and produce their 12-episode shows.”

Xavier Woods stressed how WWE runs 52 weeks a year. He explained how Superstars tend to find out what they’re doing at 5 pm before performing it live only a few hours later.

In front of a live audience, however, anything could happen, and everything could change: “We have to tell a story through words and through physicality as well. Once people get that, they realize, ‘Oh, this is difficult. I should really appreciate it.'”

The SmackDown Superstar is still recovering from an unfortunate Achilles injury he sustained during a WWE Live Event.