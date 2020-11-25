Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Xavier Woods Joins G4 As An On-Air Host

Xavier Woods is set to be a host when G4 relaunches next year.

By Ian Carey
Xavier Woods G4
Xavier Woods Joins G4

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods has been announced as a new host for the revived G4 video game brand. G4 was a popular gaming network from 2002 to 2014. They are set to relaunch next year in 2021. Woods’ involvement was announced during a holiday reunion special on the G4 YouTube channel.

#Creed4G4

Woods and his fanbase had been lobbying for him to be included in the brand’s relaunch. Supporters used the #Creed4G4 hashtag on social media.

- Advertisement -

“Never in my wildest dreams did I expect #Creed4G4 to gain so much momentum among WWE fans and gamers alike,” said Woods. “As a lifelong video game fanatic, I have always held a genuine affinity for the G4 brand, and I’m honored and humbled to be joining the G4 team at a time when interest in gaming and the gaming community has never been stronger.” 

Considering he campaigned for the role using the name ” Austin Creed” it seems notable that G4 is using his Xavier Woods name and WWE is actively promoting his involvement. He posted the following in June:

Xavier Woods Joins G4

Kevin Sabbe, Head of Content for G4, was quoted in a press release promoting Woods’ signing.

“We could not be happier to welcome Xavier to the family and introduce the first member of G4’s new cast,” said Sabbe. “The list of on-air talent with advanced degrees in psychology, unbridled passion for video games and multiple WWE Tag Team Championships is not long.”

“We loved Xavier’s creative #Creed4G4 campaign and cannot wait to showcase his many talents throughout G4’s developing slate of programming. Xavier stands as a fantastic first representative of an exciting and diverse team that we are assembling for G4 and will be introducing in the coming weeks and months.”  

G4TV original Olivia Munn congratulated Xavier Woods on landing the gig:

Trending Articles

WWE

Update On Seth Rollins’ Time Away From WWE

At Survivor Series 2020, Seth Rollins was eliminated fairly quickly from the men's 5-on-5 traditional elimination tag-team match. He tagged in and allowed Sheamus...
Read more
WWE

Aleister Black Update After Several Weeks Off WWE TV

Aleister Black hasn't been seen on WWE programming for some time. In light of his wife Zelina Vega's recent release, some fans have questioned...
Read more
WWE

WWE Files For “Skull King” Trademark & Others

WWE recently filed several new trademark applications with the United States Patent & Trademark Office. A search of the USPTO database shows that WWE...
Read more
WWE

Court Bauer Reveals Nixed Idea For Match Between Bret Hart & Vince McMahon

WrestleMania 22 featured a number of interesting matches such as John Cena vs. Triple H and JBL vs. Chris Benoit and one of these...
Read more
Wrestling News

Hurricane Helms Back In Producer’s Role With WWE

After having been let go by the company in the spring, Hurricane Helms is back with WWE. According to a report from PW Insider,...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (11/25): Moxley & Omega Contract Signing, Women’s Title Match

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. PAC and Fenix battled Butcher & Blade in this week's main event. Dynamite Results (11/25) Hangman Page...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (11/25): Ladder Match, Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae

The November 25, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.  WWE NXT Results   Candice...
Read more
AEW

AEW Winter Is Coming: Updated Card For December 2nd Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed five matches for Winter is Coming, a show they have billed as the biggest AEW Dynamite in history. The following...
Read more
WWE

Title Match Set For WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames.  On Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT, there was a comedy segment during...
Read more
AEW

Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale Announced For AEW Winter is Coming

Next week is the special Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. AEW is advertising the show as the biggest Dynamite in history. We know...
Read more
WWE

Stephanie McMahon Confirms WWE Wanted To Have Fans Back At Shows In The Fall

Stephanie McMahon took part in Forbes CMO Summit Virtual Series to talk all things WWE.  During the appearance, the WWE Chief Brand Officer talked about...
Read more
WWE

Pete Dunne Discusses His WWE NXT Return

Pete Dunne has made his return to WWE NXT after being associated with the NXT UK brand for the majority of his time with...
Read more
WWE

The Godfather Agrees With Fan Criticism About Undertaker’s “Final Farewell”

The Godfather responded to some fans who were critical of what WWE did with The Undertaker’s Final Farewell at Sunday’s pay-per-view event.  Before Taker came...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC