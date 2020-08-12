Xavier Woods Responds To CM Punk Suggesting That Big E Should ‘Dump’ The New Day

Big E is getting a shot at a singles run due to the injuries of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston but E has made it clear that he is still a representative of the New Day even when he is competing on his own. However, several stars have spoken up against this mentality and people like CM Punk have said that the former NXT Champion should ‘dump’ his teammates to advance further in his career.

During his recent appearance on the Battleground podcast, Xavier Woods responded to these comments and he said that he loves the fact that people have enough passion about what’s going on to talk about it. He mentioned how it keeps people’s names in the zeitgeist but Woods went on to explain that their friendship is more important to the three than anything else:

- Advertisement -

“We’ve explained many times that, again, our friendship and bond is more important than anything else, Thee interesting thing about people saying things like this about E is, ‘oh, well you said the same things about Kofi.’ That worked out okay, I think. I think this is the vocal minority again, which is fine, everyone have your voice and use it the way you want, just don’t be disrespectful to people.”

Xavier Woods continued to explain that fans demand things that are different than the usual and we have seen people make it to the top using one specific toolbox. However, now that they are attempting something different they want the trio to go back to the old tools and according to Woods no one is right or wrong for having an opinion:

“Everyone has their opinion and everyone is entitled to it, and no one’s is right, no one’s is wrong because we can’t tell the future, we don’t know.” said Xavier Woods, “It’s great that people talk about it and want something to happen because I want something to happen too. I want E to hold all the titles, I want Kofi to hold all the titles; I want to hold all the titles. And so the way that we get there, we’re going to do it our own way.”

This is not the first time a New Day member has spoken up against the idea of the group being dismantled. During a recent interview, Big E had explained the importance of Xavier Woods for their group, saying that there would be no New Day without the former NXT star.