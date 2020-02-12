XFL Commissioner Explains Why Colin Kaepernick Is Not In The League

XFL commissioner Oliver Luck spoke with NPR over the weekend and noted that his league approached Colin Kaepernick about playing. According to Luck, the two sides were not able to come to a deal due to Kaepernick’s salary demands.

“We gave it some thought,” Luck said. “We have some pretty significant salary restrictions, you know. We’re a start-up league, so we want to make sure that we can be fiscally responsible and fiscally prudent. And the salary requirements that some folks shared with us were, in our case, exorbitant, so we couldn’t go down that path.”

Luck would continue to say that what Kaepernick’s representatives were asking for was outside of the XFL’s range.

“We spoke with his representative and the salary requirements that were broached in that conversation were exorbitant and certainly out of our range,” Luck later added.

Luck would also say that players in the XFL are required to stand for the National Anthem.

“Players have numerous opportunities to express themselves with all the platforms that exist today,” Luck said of the rule. “So, you know, standing for the national anthem we believe is a part of their responsibility as players in our league. But we think it’s important to have that requirement for our players.”

The XFL posted strong ratings for Week 1 of its 2020 season over the weekend.