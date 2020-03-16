XFL Gives Players Approval To Sign With NFL Teams

XFL was no exception to the sporting world’s ravagement by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Pretty much every professional and top collegiate organization has shut down its activities during the outbreak for the foreseeable future.

Vince McMahon’s football league began play in late winter 2020. On March 12, 2020, the league had to cancel the remainder of its regular season games due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The teams got to play five games only, but the players will be paid their base salary for the rest of the season according to an announcement by XFL. Ticket holders will be given refunds or credit that they can redeem for attending future games.

The company has also announced that players who receive a “credible contractual offer” from the NFL (National Football League) or the CFL (Canadian Football League) would be allowed to sign with those teams, and if the offer is submitted to the XFL. There’s a clause to this, however, and that being that the players would be required to return to their XFL squads if the league could hold its own championship games.

Originally, XFL contracts said that the players could not sign with NFL teams until after the XFL playoffs are over.

“The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years,” the league said in a statement.