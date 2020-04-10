XFL Suspends Operations Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Since the announcement of the XFL relaunch, people had been speculating as to how long the league would last.

It turns out that it didn’t make it through its first season under the revised pro football league. On Friday, it was reported that the XFL will cease all operations immediately.

It was also reported that the league will not be returning for the 2021 season. This is due to the league being halted just like every other sports league in the world due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The season was postponed after week five. At the time, the XFL had announced that all fans will be allowed a return of their 2021 ticket investment.

NEWS: on a call today with COO Jeffery Pollock, XFL employees were just informed that the league is suspending operations and all employees have been laid off. Another sport impacted further by the current COVID-19 crisis. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 10, 2020

The #XFL has suspended its Day to Day operations effective immediately and all team and league employees have been terminated



The statement was read to employees through a conference call by League President Jeffrey Pollack. No questions were taken. Call lasted all of 10 minutes — Konnor Fulk (@KonnorFulk_XFL) April 10, 2020

Vince McMahon, the owner of the XFL and WWE Chairman, had sold nearly $300 million in WWE stock in order to fund the league under a separate LLC, Alpha Entertainment.

The league was able to reach TV deals through ESPN, ABC, Fox, FS1 that saw the first five weeks have strong ratings that dwindled as time went on. The idea was that they would be eventually able to get TV deals for guaranteed money.