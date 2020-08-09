YOSHI-HASHI, Ishii, Goto Win NEVER 6-Man Championships

Today, NJPW held one event of their ongoing Summer Struggle tour, at Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan. Today’s event was main-evented by the conclusion of the tournament to crown the new NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions. This was held as a result of EVIL defecting from the Los Ingobernables de Japon unit to Bullet Club, breaking up the trio that were then-champions.

The eight-team, three-day tournament ended with a match involving two trios from the same faction CHAOS: Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano and SHO against Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI. After 24 minutes and 18 seconds, Tomohiro Ishii pinned SHO after a vertical brainbuster to win the match for his team. At the time, YOSHI-HASHI was holding Okada back from being able to break up the pin.

Following the match, Goto, Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI were presented their new Championships. Kazuchika Okada made it a point to present YOSHI-HASHI his Championship belt, since this is the first Championship YOSHI-HASHI has won in his 12-year career.

This event can be watched on NJPW World.