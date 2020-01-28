Zack Sabre Jr. On Facing Will Ospreay, National Pride

Suzuki-gun member Zack Sabre Jr. has opened up about facing Will Ospreay ahead of his British Heavyweight Championship defense at New Beginning in Sapporo.

Zack Sabre Jr. has addressed his challenger, Will Ospreay, ahead of their clash this Sunday. The two compete for Sabre’s British Heavyweight Championship on night two of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s New Beginning In Sapporo weekender.

Speaking with njpw1972.com, Sabre Jr. talked about the importance of the British Heavyweight Championship. He also addressed his national pride as a British wrestler and shared how he considers Ospreay a “blithering idiot.”

“It’s definitely important,” Sabre Jr. replied when asked if national pride is important to him. “I’ve been coming to Japan for ten years now. A lot of my influences were from Japanese wrestling. Japan is a very important place to me, but at my core, I’m a British wrestler.”

He continued, “In that sense, being with Ospreay and being that little history note is important, but like I said, I’m not going to be fulfilled with these little accomplishments. I’m thinking about where the British heavyweight Championship will be ten years into the future, and where I’m going to be along with that.”

Zack Sabre’s Low Opinion Of Will Ospreay

When it comes to his opponent, it’s clear the Sabre Jr. doesn’t hold Ospreay as a person in high regard. Sabre Jr. believes that Ospreay is “one of the stupidest people I’ve ever had a conversation with.”

Despite this low opinion of the Aerial Assassin, Zack Sabre Jr. also acknowledged Ospreay’s in-ring ability:

“[…] he’s also one of the most incredibly talented wrestlers in the world. In his own way he’s representing classic British wrestling with a modern vision as well. We’ve come from two separate points, but they interlink. He’s a very underappreciated technical wrestler- he’s a freak, he can do anything he wants- but I think this match will be a very modern representation of what British wrestling was, in a New Japan ring and it’s very important that it is in an NJPW ring. You’re very naive if you don’t think Will Ospreay is an incredibly talented wrestler.”

The New Beginning in Sapporo takes place on February 1st and 2nd, 2020. The shows emanate from Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center in Hokkaido, Japan.