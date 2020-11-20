Zelina Vega Describes The Past Week As ‘Literal Hell’

Zelina Vega has revealed how the past week has been a “literal hell” for her following her WWE release. Taking to her Twitch account for a live stream, Vega shared how difficult the past seven days have been, noting how Friday was one of the worst days of her life.

“The past week has been hell. Literal hell. Friday was the worst day of my life, well, since 2001,” Vega said. “When you hear about me in the social media world, sometimes misinformation can be spread.”

Vega explained how it was important for her fans to get to really know her. She noted how she was “someone who let people walk all over me.” Vega opened up about her insecurities and would often not stand up for herself. Following the announcement of her WWE release, she admitted she expected the “absolute worst” on her social media.

“I was pleasantly surprised. I thought people were going to look at me like the devil. Let’s just say that the narrative has been spun completely out of control and is completely wrong,” Vega said. “When people see the real story that I put out, that’s who I am. I’ve learned to grow as a person. I’ve known to realize my worth and stand up for who I am, and appreciate the things I’ve gotten along the way.”

Since her release from the company, Zelina Vega has reportedly had a “very powerful” conversation with SAG-AFTRA in relation to her support for unionization within pro wrestling.