Zelina Vega Gets Labor Union President’s Support Following WWE Release

Zelina Vega is no longer working with WWE as the company announced on Friday, November 13, that she has been released from her contract.

Before WWE’s announcement of Vega’s departure, she sent out an interesting tweet about her support for unionization. Only ten minutes after posting her message, WWE’s announcement was released.

I support unionization. — ?????? ???? (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 13, 2020

This lead many to believe that WWE immediately fired Vega merely minutes after her statement of support for unionization.

That was reportedly not the case, as it was noted Vega was already informed that she would be released.

After the news of her departure, Vega received support from the President of SAG-AFTRA labor union, Gabrielle Carteris on Twitter.

SAG-AFTRA (The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) is a labor union that represents approximately 160,000 professionals working in different fields of film and television.

The President of the union Carteris thanked Vega for standing up against WWE’s edict and said that she supported her. She also shared her email address with Vega.

The official Twitter page of SAG-AFTRA also voiced support for Vega by saying that they also stand with her in support for unionization.

It was reported earlier that several talents on the roster had a meeting with Vince McMahon regarding the Twitch ban but they were unable to persuade him to change his stance. Several Twitch accounts belonging to names like AJ Styles, Mia Yim, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega shut down in October after WWE passed the edict to shut down third-party activities on platforms like Twitch and Cameo.