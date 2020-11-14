Zelina Vega Issues Statement After WWE Release

Zelina Vega further commented on her departure from WWE when she made her return to Twitch.

On Friday, WWE announced that they had released Vega from her contract. It’s been reported that this release was due to the fallout from the recent edict from Vince McMahon about talent using third-party platforms such as Twitch and Cameo.

“I don’t know how to start this at all. I wouldn’t have the success that I have if it wasn’t for you guys, if it wasn’t for WWE. If it wasn’t for the people that believed in me from the start.”

She named people like Andrade, Norman Smiley, Terry Taylor, Tommy Dreamer, The Rock, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon. Vega continued by noting that all she ever wanted was to be a WWE star and this was something that her late father wanted as well.

“Thanks to WWE, I was able to do it. For my match with Asuka, I had his name [on my gear]. I’m not mad at anyone. I’m not saying anything bad. I’m thankful. This is all I wanted to do … I’m sad. I’m completely heartbroken. Obviously, this isn’t the last you will see of me. I love you all and I’m thankful for every single one of you. If I go down as someone that stood up for themselves, so be it.”

Vega also sent out this tweet:

I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say “this is for you dad” if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn’t have done it without your support ?? pic.twitter.com/R4fI9r64Vm — ?????? ???? (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 14, 2020

WWE made the call to release her this afternoon. Shortly thereafter, Vega noted that she supported unionization.

