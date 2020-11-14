Friday, November 13, 2020

Zelina Vega Issues Statement After WWE Release

Zelina Vega further addressed this

By Andrew Ravens

Zelina Vega further commented on her departure from WWE when she made her return to Twitch. 

On Friday, WWE announced that they had released Vega from her contract. It’s been reported that this release was due to the fallout from the recent edict from Vince McMahon about talent using third-party platforms such as Twitch and Cameo. 

- Advertisement -

“I don’t know how to start this at all. I wouldn’t have the success that I have if it wasn’t for you guys, if it wasn’t for WWE. If it wasn’t for the people that believed in me from the start.”

She named people like Andrade, Norman Smiley, Terry Taylor, Tommy Dreamer, The Rock, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon. Vega continued by noting that all she ever wanted was to be a WWE star and this was something that her late father wanted as well. 

“Thanks to WWE, I was able to do it. For my match with Asuka, I had his name [on my gear]. I’m not mad at anyone. I’m not saying anything bad. I’m thankful. This is all I wanted to do … I’m sad. I’m completely heartbroken. Obviously, this isn’t the last you will see of me. I love you all and I’m thankful for every single one of you. If I go down as someone that stood up for themselves, so be it.”

Vega also sent out this tweet: 

WWE made the call to release her this afternoon. Shortly thereafter, Vega noted that she supported unionization. 

Latest On Why Zelina Vega Was Released By WWE

ViaWrestleZone

Trending Articles

Featured

Zelina Vega Released By WWE

Zelina Vega is no longer under contract with WWE.  The company announced on Friday that they have decided to...
Read more
NXT

Details Behind Leon Ruff’s NXT North American Championship Victory

This week's episode of NXT saw Johnny Gargano suffer an upset loss to Leon Ruff. This loss cost Gargano the NXT North...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Undertaker Not Interested In More Cinematic Matches For WWE

Despite receiving positive feedback to his cinematic Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker has revealed he has some...
Read more
WWE

WWE Offering Lower-Money Contracts To Released Talent

WWE released several wrestlers back in April and since that time, continues to release employees. The company just fired a number of...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sasha Banks’ Character Premieres On Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Disney+)

A new episode of the Mandalorian is currently available on Disney+ and Sasha Banks' character makes her first appearance. Her performance on...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Zelina Vega Issues Statement After WWE Release

Zelina Vega further commented on her departure from WWE when she made her return to Twitch.  On Friday, WWE...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (11/13): Drew McIntyre & Roman Reigns, IC Title Match

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Drew McIntyre appeared on SmackDown and faced Jey Uso in an...
Read more
WWE

Latest On Why Zelina Vega Was Released By WWE

In a surprising move, WWE announced the release of Zelina Vega on Friday evening.  Pwinsider.com has a report as...
Read more
WWE

Chelsea Green Makes WWE SmackDown Debut

As expected, Chelsea Green is on the WWE main roster.  Fightful Select reported today that creative was told that...
Read more
WWE

WWE Offering Lower-Money Contracts To Released Talent

WWE released several wrestlers back in April and since that time, continues to release employees. The company just fired a number of...
Read more
WWE

Kane On If He Thinks The Undertaker Is Truly Retired

Kane was asked a question that is on the minds of all fans these days when it comes to The Undertaker. 
Read more
Featured

Zelina Vega Released By WWE

Zelina Vega is no longer under contract with WWE.  The company announced on Friday that they have decided to...
Read more
AEW

Details On Structure Of AEW Talent Contracts

AEW has a large number of wrestlers under contract these days ranging from various notable top stars such as Chris Jericho and...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC