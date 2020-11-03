Zelina Vega On Wanting To Keep Her Marriage To Aleister Black A Secret, Triple H’s Reaction

SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega has opened up about her marriage to fellow WWE Superstar Aleister Black. She recently joined Lilian Garcia for her podcast Chasing Glory. During their conversation, Vega explained why she wanted to keep the marriage a secret. She also shared how she felt after word leaked.

Vega explained how they still don’t know who leaked the fact the two are married. She noted how there were a few people they had to tell, including Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, who she claimed they view like parents. Vega was quick to add how neither herself nor Black believe they were behind the leak as she reflected on Triple H’s reaction.

“We call Triple H Papa H and Steph, Mama Steph. I remember when I first told Hunter, he said, ‘You guys are together?’ I said, ‘yea, we are getting married.’ He was so confused. He said, ‘you fooled me.’ He was so happy and supportive,” Vega said.

“At that point, we had just told them and then a few days after, it slipped out in front of a few friends. Later, we told my Mom. Terry Taylor came to the wedding. At the wedding, we said, ‘I know you guys are taking pictures. I’m glad you are here and having fun but please don’t post anything on social media. We want to keep this here.'”

Vega speculated that the information could have been procured by websites as “[…] marriage certificates are made available for public reasons.” She believes this is how news of their marriage was first discovered.

Zelina Vega On Keeping Their Marriage A Secret

Zelina Vega then explained her reasons behind wanting to keep her marriage to Black a secret. She discussed her alliance with Andrade, noting how she didn’t want conspiracies suggesting Andrade lost the NXT Championship to Black because of their relationship.

“They would say she jumped on him and he did the Black Mass and she was with him the whole time,” Vega said. “I had seen a few times in history where real life bleeds into storylines and it can get a little messy. So I didn’t want any of that and Aleister didn’t want it either.”

Aleister Black and Zelina Vega were recently drafted to SmackDown following the WWE Draft.