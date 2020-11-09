Zelina Vega Reflects On Being Rejected By WWE Multiple Times

SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega has opened up about being rejected by WWE in the past.

Speaking with Lilian Garcia on Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, Vega shared how being rejected was a “hard moment” for her. She highlighted how she suffered numerous rejections over the years despite her efforts to continually showcase her commitment to pro wrestling and WWE:

“I was 18 or 19 when I had my first tryout,” Vega said. “I got turned down every year since 2010, except for 2011 – 2012, but every year after that. And then, like, around 2017, I said, ‘ok, I’m out.’ They had me as a Rosebud for, like, six months. So I was driving from New York to, like, everywhere, just to prove to them how much this meant to me.”

Vega shared how she doesn’t think most people know what the process is like anymore. According to her, most don’t have any idea what “paying your dues” is really like. Despite her setbacks, however, Vega knew she had to follow through as she believed wrestling was what she was “meant to do.”

Zelina Vega recently competed for a Survivor Series spot on Team SmackDown in a Triple Threat matchup. She was unsuccessful, with Ruby Riott going on to join the team.