Friday, November 13, 2020

Zelina Vega Released By WWE

Zelina Vega is gone from WWE

By Andrew Ravens

Zelina Vega is no longer under contract with WWE. 

The company announced on Friday that they have decided to release Vega from her contract. WWE issued the following statement on her departure:

“WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on why she was exactly released by the company, but she did send out this interesting message on her Twitter account about unionization before WWE announced her departure:  

While not to speculate about the reason she was released, it could be due to WWE’s ban on wrestlers using third-party platforms such as Twitch and Cameo. Vega is part of these platforms as she has a big following on them 

Paige also summoned up what a lot of people thought of this decision: 

Vega signed a full-time deal with WWE in 2017 where she was later paired up with Andrade as his manager. He became an NXT and United States Champion during this time. 

WWE split up the duo this past September and Vegas was later sent to SmackDown. 

Zelina Vega Reflects On Being Rejected By WWE Multiple Times

