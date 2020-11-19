Thursday, November 19, 2020

Zelina Vega Had “Very Powerful” Conversation With SAG-AFTRA This Week

Both Zelina Vega and SAG-AFTRA are saying the two sides had a powerful conversation recently.

By Ian Carey
Zelina Vega
Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega was released from WWE recently. This was reportedly due to conflict between Vega and WWE regarding the company’s new policy of preventing members of its roster from working with 3rd parties such as Twitch and Cameo.

Just 10 minutes before Vega’s release was announced publicly, Vega Tweeted out that she “supports unionization”. The President of The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, then responded to Vega. Now, both parties have shared on Twitter that they had a “powerful conversation.” on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this week, SAG-AFTRA released the following statement about reaching out and working with professional wrestlers.

“Wrestling is as much about media as it is sports, and we are going to directly engage with members of this profession to help find ways for them to protect themselves.”

“As more people reinvest in unions, and as more working people are harassed by employers who don’t want to protect them, SAG-AFTRA is committed to doing what we can to help professional wrestlers secure the protections they deserve.”

Also of note, Zelina Vega wrote on her official Tumblr account that, “The truth will come out once the shackles come off.”

More details regarding the internal reaction to Vega’s release can be seen here:

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Finn Balor Teases New Incarnation Of “The Club”

While Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are no longer with WWE, several former members of Bullet Club still are. Finn Balor is a founding...
Read more
WWE

Mark Henry Reveals More Backstage Info from Zelina Vega’s WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently discussed WWE releasing Zelina Vega. The story broke over the weekend and is the hottest topic in...
Read more
WWE

Sasha Banks Details How Jon Favreau Approached Her For The Mandalorian

In addition to being the Smackdown Women's Champion, Sasha Banks is now starring on the hit show, Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+. Banks...
Read more
AEW

Get To Know Top Flight Before Their AEW Dynamite Debut Against The Young Bucks

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will see the national television debut of Top Flight, the popular independent tag team comprised of Darius Martin (Air Wolf) and...
Read more
AEW

Renee Paquette & Jon Moxley Expecting Their First Child Together

Renee Paquette and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley are expecting their first child together. During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Moxley casually mentioned during a promo...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Jade Cargill Recalls Being Inspired By Chyna’s Body Positivity

Jade Cargill the latest guest on this week's AEW Unrestricted podcast. Cargill made her AEW television debut last week on Dynamite and has moved...
Read more
Wrestling News

Alexa Bliss Reveals When Her Contract Expires, Character Inspirations

Raw Superstar Alexa Bliss has divulged details about her WWE contract, revealing in an interview with Better Together with Maria Menounos when it expires. The...
Read more
WWE

Kofi Kingston Talks “Mixed Emotions” of New Day Break Up

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast. The former WWE Champion and RAW Superstar discussed a number of topics during his time...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Undertaker on Hot Ones: Can The Dead Man Take The Heat?

The Undertaker's episode of Hot Ones is now online. The Dead Man has been doing the media rounds to promote Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view....
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Announces The Thunderdome Is Moving To Tropicana Field

After several weeks of rumors, WWE has officially announced they are moving the Thunderdome to Tropicana Field. WWE's first show from the indoor baseball...
Read more
Wrestling News

Booker T Discusses Zelina Vega’s WWE Release, Chelsea Green Injury

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on Zelina Vega's recent WWE release, noting how Vega is one of his "Fav...
Read more
AEW

Will Hobbs Turns Heel & Joins Team Taz On AEW Dynamite

Will Hobbs showed his true color last night on AEW Dynamite. That color is orange. The main event saw TNT Champion Darby Allin and Cody...
Read more
AEW

Victoria Reveals She Is Interested In Joining AEW As A Trainer

Former WWE Superstar Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) has expressed her interest in becoming a part of All Elite Wrestling's training team. During an interview with...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC