Thursday, November 19, 2020

Zelina Vega & SAG-AFTRA Reveal They Had “Powerful Conversation” Recently

Both Zelina Vega and SAG-AFTRA are saying the two sides had a powerful conversation recently.

By Ian Carey
Zelina Vega
Zelina Vega was released from WWE recently. This was reportedly due to conflict between Vega and WWE regarding the company’s new policy of preventing members of its roster from working with 3rd parties such as Twitch and Cameo.

Just 10 minutes before Vega’s release was announced publicly, Vega Tweeted out that she “supports unionization”. The President of The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, then responded to Vega. Now, both Vega and SAG have posted to Twitter that they recently had a “powerful conversation.”

Zelina Vega then responded and thanked the organization for the talk.

Earlier this week, SAG-AFTRA released the following statement about reaching out and working with professional wrestlers.

“Wrestling is as much about media as it is sports, and we are going to directly engage with members of this profession to help find ways for them to protect themselves.”

“As more people reinvest in unions, and as more working people are harassed by employers who don’t want to protect them, SAG-AFTRA is committed to doing what we can to help professional wrestlers secure the protections they deserve.”

More details regarding the internal reaction to Vega’s release can be viewed in the link below:

